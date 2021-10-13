Japan stocks set for lower open; China's trade data for September ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a lower open on Wednesday as investors in Asia-Pacific look ahead to the release of Chinese trade data for September.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,125 while its counterpart in Osaka stood at 28,120. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,230.61.

Australian stocks declined in morning trade as the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing announced Tuesday that the morning trading session in its securities and derivatives market has been delayed due to bad weather.