Here are 5 benefits of a health savings account that you may not know about

You may want to get to know about a health savings account a little better.

HSAs are known for their triple tax advantage — contributions are made pre-tax, growth is tax-free and withdrawals used for qualified health-care expenses are also are untaxed. Yet there are some aspects of these accounts that are less well-known but could come in handy.

"A lot of people don't really understand all of the different benefits so they're not taking advantage of them," said Stephen Durso, associate director of client services at Willis Towers Watson.

For example, HSAs can be used by employees who have a high-deductible health plan.

For this year and next year, that's one with a deductible of at least $1,400 for individuals or $2,800 for families. If you have single coverage, you can contribute up to $3,650 to your HSA in 2022; family coverage comes with a maximum contribution of $7,300 next year.

Here are some of the hidden benefits.