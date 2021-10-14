Europe's stocks head for higher open as markets digest U.S. inflation data, earnings

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday with investors around the world reflecting on the latest inflation data and earnings out of the U.S.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 32 points higher at 7,175, Germany's DAX 53 points higher at 15,303, France's CAC 40 up 32 points at 6,631and Italy's FTSE MIB 123 points higher at 25,777, according to data from IG.

Global markets are digesting the latest U.S. inflation data which rose higher than expected in September, increasing pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner rather than later.

The U.S. consumer price index jumped 0.4% in September from the month prior and 5.4% year over year, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. Economists expected to see a month-to-month increase of 0.3% or annualized rate of 5.3%, according to Dow Jones.

Minutes released Wednesday afternoon from the Federal Open Market Committee's September meeting showed the central bank could begin tapering its asset-purchase program as soon as mid-November.

Also in focus is the third-quarter earnings season which kicked off on Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase; the bank reported that quarterly profit topped expectations following a boost from better-than-expected loan losses. Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are all scheduled to report earnings before the bell Thursday.

In Asia-Pacific overnight, stocks were mostly higher as investors reacted to the release of Chinese inflation data for September which showed the producer price index for September soared 10.7% compared to a year ago, slightly above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 10.5% increase. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night.