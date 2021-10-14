Here's how Matt Amodio, who racked up $1.5 million on 'Jeopardy!,' plans to invest his winnings

Matt Amodio, whose prolific run on "Jeopardy!" came to an end earlier this week, told CNBC on Thursday he has no risky investment plans for his winnings.

"I've got the boring answer. I'm going to do long-term invest and hold," Amodio said on "Squawk on the Street."

Before losing in the episode that aired Monday, Amodio won 38-straight games on "Jeopardy!," the second-longest streak in the trivia show's history, trailing only Ken Jennings, who won 74 in a row. Amodio finished with $1,518,601 in total winnings — before taxes, of course.

On the show, Amodio played with an aggressive style, seeking out Daily Doubles and betting big when he found them. He doesn't appear to want to take a similar approach to investing his "Jeopardy!" payday.

"I'm not there on the day-to-day trading. It's too much for me to keep tracking of," said Amodio, an Ohio native who's pursuing a doctorate in computer science at Yale University. "But index funds paired with a small amount of bonds, with yearly rebalancing, how can you go wrong, right?"