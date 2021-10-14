Prince William chides billionaire space race after Blue Origin flight

Prince William photographed during a visit to Dulwich Hamlet FC in south London on September 23, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Prince William appears to have taken a swipe at the space tourism espoused by some of the world's most high-profile billionaires. Speaking to the BBC, William said: "We've seen everyone trying to get space tourism going ... we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live." The Duke of Cambridge's comments — which were broadcast in full on Thursday — come in the same week that the 90-year-old actor William Shatner was launched into space by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. In a face to face conversation with Bezos after returning to Earth, Shatner said: "What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened." Bezos himself undertook a spaceflight on July 20.

On July 11, a Virgin Galactic spacecraft carrying the billionaire Richard Branson, among others, completed a spaceflight. Another billionaire involved in the sector is Elon Musk, through SpaceX. While these companies have generated a significant amount of publicity and interest, it appears the second in line to the British throne will not be using their services anytime soon. William was asked by the BBC if he would like to be a space tourist one day. "I have absolutely no interest in going that high," he replied. The BBC also reported him as stating there was a "fundamental question" related to the carbon footprint of such trips.