Coldplay's world tour to use sustainable tech, but Chris Martin says 'backlash' for flying is right

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 12, 2021 in London, England.

British rock band Coldplay has announced dates for a world tour in 2022, with the band planning to integrate a range of sustainable features into its concerts to reduce their effect on the environment.

In a statement on its website, the group pledged to make the stadium tour "as sustainable and low-carbon as possible."

Among other things, it wants to cut consumption, lower its direct CO2 emissions by 50% compared to its previous tour and "recycle extensively."

While it may appear to be ambitious, the group accepts the tour will "have a significant carbon footprint." To this end, Coldplay has committed to "draw down more CO2 than the tour produces."

This will be achieved through the backing of projects focused on areas like renewable energy, conservation and soil regeneration, to name three. Millions of trees will also be planted, including one for every ticket the band sells.



When it comes to powering the gigs themselves, a number of ideas and technologies will be incorporated.

These include: the installation of solar tiles at the arenas; the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil in the group's buses and trucks when possible; and the installation of a kinetic floor in and around stadiums.

The latter is being rolled out "so that the fans' movements can be converted into energy and help to power the show."