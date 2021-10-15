A majority of Hispanics aren't saving for retirement. Lack of financial knowledge is a factor, expert says

Many Hispanic Americans aren't saving enough — or at all — for retirement.

More than two-third of Hispanic households aren't putting aside anything through workplace savings vehicles such as 401(k) plans, a Morningstar report found. Private retirement plans like individual retirement accounts aren't filling the gap. Only 8% report having an IRA or similar plan.

Part of the reason is the confusion surrounding retirement planning, said Louis Barajas, a certified financial planner who works with the Latino community in East Los Angeles.

"There is a tremendous amount of misinformation," he said, referring to what people hear from family or friends in the community.

"A lot of Latinos don't have the parental background," added Barajas, chief operating officer and partner at MGO Wealth Advisors, based in Newport Beach, California, and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "Parents were never invested.

"So they are learning for the first time," he said.

While income is a factor for everyone, regardless of race and ethnicity, education really matters in the Hispanic community, according to Morningstar.

Hispanic households led by an adult who completed college have a 1.1-percentage-point higher retirement savings rate than those who completed less than a high-school education. The difference is only 0.3 percentage points higher among white households.

There is also the issue of accessibility. Hispanic households are 17% less likely than white households to have access to a retirement plan, Morningstar found.