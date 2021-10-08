An investment in child care would help lift some Latina women out of poverty, analysis finds

quavondo | E+ | Getty Images

For lower-income Hispanic and Latina mothers, affordable and accessible child care would be a lifeline. As the country celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, it looks like that may soon become a reality. Democrats have set a deadline of Oct. 31 to enact President Joe Biden's economic agenda, which includes a child-care plan that expands benefits for working families. The specifics are now being negotiated in Congress. The plan called to cap the cost of care at 7% of a family's income if they earn up to 1.5 times the state's median income, but a House committee recently bumped it to two times the state's median income. The lowest-income families wouldn't pay anything. It would also raise wages for child-care workers, 95% of whom are women. The average hourly pay is $10.15 an hour, according to compensation comparison site Payscale. In 2019, 18.9% of those workers were Black women and 17.9% were Latinas, according to an analysis by the National Women's Law Center. Many of those jobs were lost during the pandemic.

In fact, women bore the brunt of the job losses during the crisis, especially women of color. In September, Latinas' unemployment rate was 5.6% compared to their pre-pandemic rate of 4.9% in February 2020. Yet at the same time, the cost of care increased, a survey from Care.com found. The majority of parents said they are spending 10% or more of their household income on child care. Yet for low-income families, it costs an average 30% of their income, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. For many, the cost means not working in order to care for their kids or using low-quality care. "Child care hits at the heart of family economic stability," said Hannah Matthews, deputy executive director for policy at the Center for Law and Social Policy.

Raising Latinas out of poverty