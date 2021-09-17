New York City is funding college plans for students in the hopes of closing the wealth gap

Rukiya Zaman, 7, received a $100 in a scholarship 529 college savings plan as part of a New York City pilot program aimed at closing the wealth gap. Her parents have since started saving in their own account.

Rukiya Zaman, who is a 7-year-old, dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut.

The second grader, who was born in Bangladesh, is already saving towards that goal, thanks to a program in her New York City school district.

The initiative, led by non-profit NYC Kids Rise, began giving every kindergartner in the district $100 in a 529 college savings account in 2017. The plans are a tax-advantaged way to save for college or other schooling. Earnings and qualified withdrawals are free of federal tax and often state levies as well.

"The first time I decided to go to space? Because I saw some pretty planets and I wanted to touch them," Zaman said.

The program was piloted in Zaman's district primarily because it is one of the most diverse in the city. More than half of the students are Hispanic, 23% are Asian, 16% are white and 7% are Black. About 20% of the students in the district are English language learners.

Now, starting this fall, every public school kindergarten student in New York City will get $100 in a 529 account.

"For New York to come back stronger than before the pandemic, we must address the widening wealth gap that holds so many kids back from opportunities," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an event Thursday kicking off the expanded program.

The city committed $15 million per year through 2025 to the initiative, in addition to $15 million in funding from the nonprofit Gray Foundation. On top of the the initial $100 deposit, students have the opportunity to earn an extra $200 in rewards.