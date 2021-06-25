How families can negotiate for more college aid: one student's successful appeal

As high school graduation festivities come to an end, a new milestone is ahead for families of first-year college students — making the first tuition payment. Invoices for the fall semester are often sent out at the beginning of July and payments are typically due the first week of August. Yet some families still may worry they won't have the money to cover it. It may not be too late in the game to ask the school for more money, experts say, depending on your circumstances. As colleges and universities aim to boost enrollments, there may be opportunities for incoming students to negotiate for more financial aid. More from Invest in You:

Here's what college graduates face and what they can do about it

4 tips for college students to build a secure financial future

Quick tips to help college students start saving money "We're seeing colleges move the needle," said Matt Carpenter, founder and CEO of College Funding Services in Salem, Massachusetts. "There's just more wiggle room than there ever has been." Julia Hull, a 2021 graduate of Trumbull High School in Connecticut, was thrilled when she got into her top college choice. And the most exciting part? The 18-year-old was accepted into Fairfield University's nursing school — and received a merit scholarship. "I was really excited because I felt that all my hard work and all my late nights studying — it really paid off," she said.

College-bound high school graduate Julia Hull (left) of Trumbull, Connecticut, reviews tuition aid materials with parents Lauren and Tom. CNBC

Tuition, room, board and fees at the private university in Connecticut total around $70,000 for the 2021-22 school year. Julia's father Tom, 49, said her scholarship covers about 30% of the overall cost of attendance. Even with that, Tom and his wife Lauren, 47, worried how they'd pay for the rest, since they didn't qualify for need-based financial aid. "We were a little nervous and had some anxiety about whether we should go back to ask for more money or not," Tom said. After meeting with a college funding consultant they decided to make the ask. "We knew that there was a small window that we could be able to take advantage of," he said. "We wanted to maximize that and have the comfort knowing we weren't leaving any money on the table."

Be very specific, be very to the point. Juan Hernandez Ariano director at WealthCreate

The Hull family followed their consultant's advice on how to officially "appeal" for more money. "We made sure that we enclosed some of the letters of merit scholarship that she had for acceptances to show that we had some leverage," Tom said. "We asked for what I felt was a moderate appeal. "We said, 'Our excitement level is very real ... if you can help us in this area that we'd be willing to commit.'" And it worked. Julia was awarded additional merit aid, covering about 3% of the cost of attendance, Tom said.

One-third of aid appeals succeed

High school graduate Julia Hull (center) of Trumbull, Connecticut, with her parents Tom and Lauren. Tom Hull