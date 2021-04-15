Out of work and desperate: Here’s what college graduates are facing and what they can do about it

. recep-bg | E+ | Getty Images

Almost a year after college graduation, 45% of the class of 2020 are still looking for work, according to a survey from career website Monster. New graduates will join them in May. While the economy has improved since last year, the employment outlook is still far from pre-pandemic levels. There were almost 7.9 million fewer Americans counted as employed in March 2021 than in February 2020. "At the end of the day, we are still in the hole and we are still in a pandemic," said Nicole Smith, chief economist at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Meanwhile, younger workers are lagging behind. The overall unemployment rate for March was 6%, but 20- to 24-years old are facing a 10.3% unemployment rate. The 2020 grads aren't eligible for unemployment benefits, although those who worked part-time may have qualified through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, created by the CARES Act. Benefits through that federal program have been extended through Labor Day.

If they have a gap in their resume, they should realize that is not uncommon during such an unprecedented pandemic. Vicki Salemi Monster career expert

The weak outlook has led many to take a job out of desperation, with 73% of recent or pending graduates saying they've done so, according to Monster's survey, which was conducted with Wakefield Research. It polled 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18-24 who are recent or upcoming grads, and 500 U.S. adults ages 18-24 who are non-graduates, between March 16 and March 26, 2021. Kylie Mastricola, who graduated from Bethlehem, Pa.-based Moravian College last spring, saw many of her friends desperate just to get job interviews. The 23-year-old majored in psychology and women's, gender and sexuality studies and had been thinking about finding a corporate job, possibly in human resources. The pandemic changed all that. "I felt extremely defeated and a little depressed," said Mastricola, who lives with her parents in Jefferson, N.J. "Starting a career is a huge stress as it is, let alone the fact that the world had just shut down."

Kylie Mastricola graduated from college in 2020. Discouraged by the job outlook, she started her own business. Source: Kylie Mastricola

She had a hard time finding jobs she was qualified for and getting interviews. Other jobs she saw didn't even require a college degree and there was still stiff competition to land a meeting, she said. To make ends meet, Mastricola has spent the past year giving private swim lessons, nannying and reselling clothes on her Instagram account.

Hiring in 2021