4 tips for college students to start building a secure financial future

As a part of CNBC's Invest in You coverage of Financial Literacy Month, CNBC partnered with NBCU Academy to present a live virtual town hall for students. In a wide-ranging conversation about personal finance hosted by CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Sharon Epperson, students directly asked a panel of business leaders their most pressing questions. Daymond John, founder and CEO of FUBU and a "Shark Tank" investor; Anthony Chan, former managing director and chief economist at JPMorgan Chase; Lauryn Williams, CFP, founder of Worth Winning and three-time Olympic medalist, and Martin Cabrera, CEO and founder of Cabrera Capital Markets, provided the students with advice on credit, budgeting and saving, health care expenses and long-term financial success.

1. Think of finances in terms of family

2. Start investing

Shavanah Ali, an international relations major at the University of Maryland, wanted to know what steps her immigrant family needs to take to create a more secure financial future. Martin Cabrera, a member of CNBC's Advisor Council and a son of two immigrant parents himself, suggested that Ali start investing. "When immigrant families come here from around the world, it is a great opportunity to see the growth in the stock market, but get them investing. They are a part of that American growth and living that American dream." Cabrera pointed out that investing creates wealth and it is feasible that today's investments could lead to parents being able to afford a house or pay for their children's college.

3. Build credit slowly and carefully

Tigist Ashaka, a sophomore studying journalism at the Hampton University, is worried about getting her first credit card. Growing up, a lot of the adults around her warned of the dangers of credit cards and how they can tank her credit score. "I've even heard stories of people going home for break and overspending on their cards, not being able to make the payments and messing up their score," Ashaka said. Many of the students had questions about improving their credit scores. Anthony Chan, former chief economist at JPMorgan Chase, compared building a credit score to learning to ride a bike: "You don't start by practicing on a motorcycle, you start on a bicycle, maybe with training wheels." Chan suggests opening a starter account with a secured credit card. Secured credit cards are backed by a cash deposit from the cardholder. It is also important to set up automatic payments on your credit card by linking to your checking account, according to Chan. You also don't want to open too many credit card accounts, as this could negatively effort your credit score. Credit utilization also came up several times. Credit utilization is the amount of credit you use compared to your credit limit. The panelists agreed that anyone looking to build a strong credit score should avoid going over 30% of their credit utilization. "Focus your efforts on that first starter card and you will be successful," Chan said.

4. Keep savings and checking accounts at separate banks