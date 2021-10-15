Stocks making the biggest moves midday: J.B. Hunt, Charles Schwab, Virgin Galactic, 23andMe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped more than 9% after the company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. The Arkansas-based shipping company earned $1.88 per share on $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.77 per share on $3.01 billion of revenue.

Paper stocks — Shares of paper and packaging providers were the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 after KeyBanc noted box shipment data released Friday was flat for the third quarter, on a yearly basis. International Paper lost nearly 4.8%, and WestRock fell about 3.8%. Packaging Corporation of America fell almost 3%.

Goldman Sachs — Shares of Goldman Sachs jumped more than 2% after the bank's third-quarter earnings crushed expectations. Goldman reported earnings of $14.93 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $10.18 per share on revenue of $11.68 billion, according to Refinitiv. The firm's investment banking revenue surged nearly 90%.

PNC Financial — The bank stock slipped 1.8% despite PNC beating estimates on for adjusted earnings per share and revenue for the third quarter. The company's net interest income for the third quarter did come in below estimates, according to StreetAccount.

Charles Schwab — Shares of the brokerage firm gained 2.3% after it reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates. Schwab recorded 84 cents per share, compared to estimates of 81 cents per share, and beat on revenue at $4.57 billion, compared to $4.52 billion.

Virgin Galactic — Shares of the space tourism company tanked nearly 15% after the company delayed its spaceflight tests to 2022. Bank of America lowered its price target for Virgin Galactic to $20 a share from $25 per share and maintained its underperform rating on the stock, citing "increased uncertainty and lack of clarity" from the company around the change.

Corsair Gaming — Corsair shares dropped more than 6% after the maker of video game-related peripheral products said supply chain issues were hurting sales but that 2021 will still be a "strong growth year."

Alcoa Corp — Shares of the aluminum producer jumped more than 14% following the company's third-quarter results. Alcoa earned $2.05 per share excluding items on $3.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn $1.80 per share on $2.93 billion in revenue.

23andMe — Shares of the DNA genetic testing company surged 16% after EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson said it's one of his stock picks and should be seen as a therapeutics company as well as a subscription service, which could bode well for future growth.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Yun Li, Pippa Stevens and Hannah Miao contributed reporting