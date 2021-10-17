Facebook plans to hire 10,000 people in the EU to build its vision for a 'metaverse'

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is seen on a smartphone screen with the EU flag in the background.

LONDON — Facebook plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years in a push to build a digital world known as the "metaverse."

The social media giant said on Sunday it would hire high-skilled engineers in countries across the bloc. The company is focusing its recruitment drive on Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

"Europe is hugely important to Facebook," Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products, said in a blog post Sunday night.

"From the thousands of employees in the EU, to the millions of businesses using our apps and tools every day, Europe is a big part of our success, as Facebook is in the success of European companies and the wider economy."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined his vision for a metaverse in July. The metaverse is a term used to describe digital worlds in which multiple people can interact within a 3D environment.