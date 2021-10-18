5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Wall Street set to start the week lower after Friday's rally

2. WTI tops $83 per barrel; bond yields move higher

U.S. oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, jumped another 1%, topping $83 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014. Behind the march higher are continued recovering demand as Covid-depressed business activity picks up, and as high natural gas and coal prices encourage a switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation. WTI was already up three straight sessions and surged 3.7% last week for its eighth positive week in a row, the best weekly winning streak May 2015. The 10-year Treasury yield started the week moving back up toward 1.62%. Before topping those levels earlier this month, the last time it was that high was in June. The 10-year yield, which moves inversely to price, was boosted Friday after data showed that U.S. retail sales rose by 0.7% in September, versus an expected decline of 0.2%. Industrial production figures for September are out at 9:15 a.m. ET, with estimates calling for a 0.2% increase following a 0.4% jump in August.

3. China GDP disappoints, third-quarter growth slows to 4.9%

China's third-quarter gross domestic product grew a disappointing 4.9% from a year ago as industrial activity in the world's second-largest economy rose less than expected in September.

Many factories had to stop production in late September as a surge in the price of coal and a shortage of electricity prompted local authorities to abruptly cut off power. The struggles of giant developer China Evergrande came to the forefront in August. Real estate and related industries account for about a quarter of China's GDP, according to Moody's estimates.

4. ProShares says bitcoin ETF set to debut Tuesday

Bitcoin crept close to its April all-time highs near $65,000, rising about 1.5% to more than $61,000 early Monday, before turning lower. An ETF from ProShares, which will track the bitcoin futures market, will begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday under the ticker BITO, the company confirmed. The world's biggest digital currency hit a six-month high above $60,000 on Friday in anticipation of ETFs coming to market. After April's record, bitcoin, known for its volatility, slumped and even traded below $29,000 in June before recovering.

5. Apple likely to finish transforming its MacBook lineup

