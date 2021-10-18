Apple listened to its most loyal customers and fixed its laptop problems from the last five years

In this article AAPL

Before Monday, the last major redesign for Apple's larger MacBook Pros came in 2016, with several features that looked to the future. The 2016 MacBook Pros sported universal USB-C connectors that could power displays and peripherals, a "butterfly" keyboard that allowed the devices to become even thinner, and a long, narrow touchscreen at the top of the keyboard called "Touch Bar," in a device powered by an Intel processor. Apple's new MacBook Pro models, announced on Monday, conspicuously lack all of those features. The MacBook Pro is strategically important for the company, because programmers can only make iPhone apps on a Mac, and picky programmers often choose the most powerful machine they can get. But Apple's pro laptops are pricey, starting at $1,999 with some configurations costing more than $6,000.

Apple MacBook Pro Source: Apple

The new machines address longstanding user complaints, revealing that Apple does listen to user feedback, especially from programmers and other professional users. It turns out, Apple's last redesign for the MacBook Pro wasn't popular among picky users, leading to a period between 2017 and 2020 with eight out of 10 quarters of flat or negative annual growth in its Mac business. It didn't take long for problems to crop up with Apple's pricey laptops after the redesign in 2016. Users complained they needed pricey adapters to plug in mice or thumb drives, and missed Apple's older MagSafe connector, which ingeniously disconnected if someone tripped over the power cord.

The butterfly keyboard was unreliable, with keys getting stuck due to crumbs or dust. Apple is still repairing butterfly keyboards for free, and even faced a class action lawsuit over them.

The Intel chips insider Apple's MacBook Pros ran hot, making them uncomfortable to use on your lap.

Users and developers never embraced the Touch Bar, and touch typists complained you needed to look at it in order to pick a button. The laptops that Apple announced on Monday look more like the pre-2016 MacBook Pro: The new MacBook Pro models still use USB-C connectors, which have become an industry standard. But the three Thunderbolt USB-C ports also have an HDMI port alongside them for connecting monitors, and a SD Card slot for downloading photos from a professional camera. It now uses a magnetic MagSafe connector to charge.

They use Apple's Magic Keyboard, which is a more traditional design that's deeper and has garnered positive reviews.

Apple is no longer using Intel chips in its newest laptops, instead opting for its own silicon, which is designed to be power-efficient and not waste energy by giving off heat. The new design also has feet to prop up the laptop and improve airflow.

There's no Touch Bar on the new Macs. It's replaced by traditional function keys that can control screen brightness, media playback, and a big escape key, which is important for programmers. The biggest advancement from Apple's perspective is the chip inside the new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros. They use Apple's own M1 chips, either in "Pro" or "Max" configurations, instead of the same Intel or AMD chips Windows PCs use.

An Apple employee points to the Touch Bar on a new Apple MacBook Pro laptop Stephen Lam | Getty Images