Apple's set to announce new laptops — follow along for live updates

Apple is hosting a streaming event at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to announce new laptops. Apple has been transitioning its Mac computers away from Intel to its own chips. CEO Tim Cook said in June its M1 chips have helped fuel Mac growth. On Monday, Apple may announce a successor to that chip that will power new MacBook Pro computers.

The company's AirPods are ready for a refresh, so those are possible, though new headphones were also anticipated ahead of its iPhone event in September and, ultimately, weren't announced. We should also get a release date for Apple's new macOS Monterey operating system, which was announced in June but isn't yet available.

We'll provide live updates below.