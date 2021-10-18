LIVE UPDATES
Apple's set to announce new laptops — follow along for live updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Apple's online event where it's expected to unveil new MacBook Pro laptops. It might also announce new AirPods, a release date for its macOS Monterey software and more.
Apple is hosting a streaming event at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to announce new laptops. Apple has been transitioning its Mac computers away from Intel to its own chips. CEO Tim Cook said in June its M1 chips have helped fuel Mac growth. On Monday, Apple may announce a successor to that chip that will power new MacBook Pro computers.
The company's AirPods are ready for a refresh, so those are possible, though new headphones were also anticipated ahead of its iPhone event in September and, ultimately, weren't announced. We should also get a release date for Apple's new macOS Monterey operating system, which was announced in June but isn't yet available.
We'll provide live updates below.