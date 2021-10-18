Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors await China's third-quarter GDP print

- Asia-Pacific stocks slipped in Monday morning trade.
- Chinese economic data, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product and September retail sales, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
- Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with U.S. crude futures gaining 1.05% to $83.14 per barrel.
SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded lower Monday morning as investors look ahead to the release of key Chinese economic data.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.18% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.13%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.45%.
Shares in Australia also dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling around 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded marginally lower.
Chinese economic data, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product and September retail sales, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.
U.S. crude touches $83 per barrel
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with U.S. crude futures gaining 1.05% to $83.14 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.67% to $85.43 per barrel.
Shares of oil companies also advanced in Monday trade, with Australia's Beach Energy up 2.77% while Santos climbed 1.09%. In Japan, Inpex's stock surged 4.05%.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.954 after a recent weakening from above 94.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 114.28 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 114.1 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7423, largely holding on to gains after last week's climb from below $0.732.