Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors await China's third-quarter GDP print

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded lower Monday morning as investors look ahead to the release of key Chinese economic data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.18% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.13%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.45%.

Shares in Australia also dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling around 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded marginally lower.

Chinese economic data, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product and September retail sales, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.