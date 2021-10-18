European markets set for lackluster start to the trading week

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Monday as global markets gear up for more big earnings reports.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 7,232, Germany's DAX 3 points lower at 15,581, France's CAC 40 up 4 points at 6,733 and Italy's FTSE MIB 21 points higher at 26,209, according to data from IG.

Global markets are gearing up for more earnings this week, following a stronger-than-expected start to the earnings season in the U.S. last week.

U.S. stock index futures were mostly unchanged during overnight trading on Sunday, after the major averages posted their best week in months last week, amid a positive start to earnings season.

In addition to better-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs on Friday, positive economic data also boosted stocks. Retail sales rose 0.7% in September, the Census Bureau said Friday, while economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a decline of 0.2%.