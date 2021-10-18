Watch CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum 2021: Responsibility & Regulation

[The stream is slated to start at 2 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The way in which we achieve a sustainable future is everyone's responsibility. From big business regulation and government targets to SME initiatives and personal consumer choices. We are all now environmental activists, but the way we engage with the issue is always unique.

CNBC breaks down the demographics of change and the laws and regulations that can guide it.

Fireside: The role of capital markets in the green transition

Fireside: The role of capital markets in the green transition

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST Laura Cha, chairman of HKEX. Capital markets can play a vital role in providing an efficient and regulated trading platform for sustainable investing. We'll hear from HKEX Chairman Laura Cha, an active champion of HKEX's commitment to sustainability, on what they are doing to promote green finance and what part regulation plays in the region's transition to a more sustainable finance ecosystem.

Fireside: The existential threat of climate change to island nations

2:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 7:15 a.m. BST Aminath Shauna, Maldives' minister of environment, climate change and technology. Rising sea levels and the flooding caused by climate change threaten the existence of island nations like the Maldives. 80% of its islands are less than a meter above sea level and 90% of them have reported flooding. Aminath Shauna, the Maldives' minister of environment, climate change and technology says the Maldives could disappear by the end of the century. She joins us to talk about persuading the world to act quickly to tackle climate change and how some smaller countries like the Maldives are leading the way.

Fireside: How you can profit by fixing the world's problems

Fireside: How you can profit by fixing the world's problems

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of Imagine. Climate change and inequality — and other profound shifts like pandemics, resource pressures, and shrinking biodiversity — threaten our very existence. Government cannot tackle this alone and business must step up. So says former Unilever boss Paul Polman in his seminal book, "A Net Positive," co-written with sustainable business guru Andrew Winston. They reveal for the first time key lessons from Unilever and pioneering companies around the world on how you can profit by fixing the world's problems, not creating them. To thrive today and tomorrow, they argue, companies must become "net positive" — giving more to the world than they take.

