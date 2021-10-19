A drop in wages prompted worries some people's Social Security benefits could be reduced. The recovery helped change that

When the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a dramatic drop in wages, that also sparked concerns that one particular cohort would see lower Social Security benefits as a result.

Those concerns, however, have abated, according to new data from the Social Security Administration.

The reason comes down to the national average wage index, or AWI, which is used to calculate Social Security benefits.

In 2020, signs emerged that the AWI had dropped dramatically from 2019. At one point, Social Security Administration Chief Actuary Stephen Goss said it could be 5.9% lower from the previous year.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's why Social Security benefits can't go up more every year

These are the best and worst states for older workers

How to prepare for bigger Social Security checks in 2022

That year's AWI is used to calculate benefits for people who will turn 62 in 2022 or who will claim disability benefits that year. Consequently, there were concerns that those people's benefit checks would be reduced.

About 5 million people were estimated to be potentially affected by this expected drop, which inspired a Congressional bill proposal to fix the issue.

However, new data from the Social Security administration shows that the national average wage index for 2020 was 2.83% higher over 2019.

"That's significant because individuals becoming newly eligible for benefits in 2022 will have their benefit formula adjusted by that average wage index," Goss said during a recent webinar hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.