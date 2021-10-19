'We will not be intimidated': EU and Poland clash over funding and the rule of law

Demonstrators hold bound flags of the European Union and Poland during the demonstration.

EU and Polish officials on Tuesday clashed over a recent court ruling, making public a bitter disagreement over the rule of law and the fundamental principles of the political and economic union.

Earlier this month, Poland's highest court ruled that parts of EU law are in direct conflict with its own constitution — in essence challenging the foundations of the EU in a way that has never been done before.

This comes at a time when the EU, as a whole, is dealing with a severe energy crisis, trade disputes and a soul-searching exercise over defense and security policies.

"We have been concerned about the independence of the [Polish] judiciary for some time," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament Tuesday, adding that "unfortunately the situation has worsened."

Von der Leyen, who now needs to decide what course of action to take, said she is "deeply concerned" about the situation in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki didn't back down. Addressing the same European Parliament straight after Von der Leyen, he said his country "will not be intimidated," according to Reuters. He added that the highest law in his country is its constitution.