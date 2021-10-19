FBI raids home of Russian oligarch and Putin associate Oleg Deripaska

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska speaks to media in front of the office of Gorkovsky Automobile Plant (GAZ) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia April 16, 2019.

The spokeswoman did not provide additional details about the FBI presence. Multiple agents were seen restricting access to the property, according to NBC News, which first reported the raid.

The agents are conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Deripaska's home in Washington, D.C., an FBI spokeswoman told CNBC.

FBI agents are at the home of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

An FBI agent stands watch as the U.S. law enforcement agency conducted a raid at Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska's home in Washington, October 19, 2021.

In 2018, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Deripaska and about two dozen other oligarchs and Kremlin officials with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

Deripaska sued over the sanctions, but a U.S. judge in June dismissed his lawsuit.

Deripaska became widely known in the U.S. for his ties to Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was convicted on fraud charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Manafort in his final month in office.

The FBI and the D.C. police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information. A lawyer for Deripaska did not immediately provide comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.