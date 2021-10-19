NBA lands first cryptocurrency sponsorship with Coinbase

The Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange app pictured on the screen of an iPhone on February 12, 2018.

The National Basketball Association is preparing for its 75th anniversary on Tuesday. But it also increased its presence in the cryptocurrency space as it braces for the future.

The NBA agreed to its first cryptocurrency sponsorship deal with Coinbase, the publicly traded company that makes an exchange for crypto trading. In the agreement, Coinbase will leverage just about all the NBA's platforms including the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and USA Basketball. Terms of the deal were not provided.

Coinbase is a software platform that allows cryptocurrency transactions, and the company makes money from fees. Coinbase is traded on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "COIN" with a $64 billion market cap. Coinbase stock was up 3.5% Tuesday afternoon.

The deal with Coinbase comes one day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league is projecting $10 billion in revenue for the 2021-22 season. That estimation is helped by fans returning to NBA arenas, which account for 40% of league revenue. Sponsorships accounted for about $1.4 billion last season, according to valuation firm IEG.

That figure should increase with the Coinbase deal.

The tech firm wants to increase awareness around blockchain technology to grow the crypto economy. Hence, the NBA will provide the company exposure including in Tuesday's regular-season tip-off games on WarnerMedia property Turner Sports. Coinbase will also get presenting partner rights for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup and the USA Basketball men's and women's national team exhibition tours.