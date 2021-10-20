Alibaba shares surge 7% after Jack Ma appears in Europe and company releases new chip

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, attends opening ceremony of the 3rd All-China Young Entrepreneurs Summit on September 25, 2020 in Fuzhou, Fujian Province of China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba's Hong Kong shares rallied as much as 9% on Wednesday following reports that its founder Jack Ma traveled to Europe and after the release of a new chip.

The stock pared some of those gains and was just under 7% higher in afternoon trade.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong-based publication East Week reported that Ma had traveled to Spain over the weekend with his billionaire friends and business partners for a sailing vacation. The report cited a source that could not be named due to confidentiality considerations.

The South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, later published an article reporting Ma was in Spain for an agriculture and technology study tour related to environmental issues.

Alibaba was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Ma's whereabouts have been the topic of intense discussion since he went out of the public view last October after a speech in which he appeared to criticize Chinese regulators.