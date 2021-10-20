China needs new growth engines as property drags down economy, says analyst

China's property sector slowdown is hitting economic growth — and it's not clear there are new growth drivers to pick up the slack, said the chief executive of a China-focused research firm.

"The major risk going forward is that as the party intentionally ... deflates the property sector, what is the growth driver that will at least set a floor on growth? Nobody knows yet," Leland Miller, chief executive of the China Beige Book, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

He was referring to the long-ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.

"They hope it's consumption, but it's not consumption yet," he added.

China on Monday reported a disappointing 4.9% year-on-year growth in the third quarter. The country's National Bureau of Statistics said there was a slowdown in the real estate sector's contribution to the economy.