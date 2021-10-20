UK health minister says Covid cases may hit 100,000 a day in winter, no contingency measures for now

Commuters, some wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, ride a Transport for London (TfL) underground train in London on October 20, 2021.

LONDON — U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Wednesday said the government won't be implementing the so-called "plan B" strategy of its fall-winter Covid plan, defying warnings from health leaders that the country risks "stumbling into a winter crisis."

"We are looking closely at the data and we won't be implementing our plan B of contingency measures at this point," Javid said, speaking at the government's first coronavirus press conference in more than a month.

"But we will be staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities while strengthening our vital defenses that can help us fight back against this virus."

Javid said the NHS was "performing with distinction," acknowledging that the health service was seeing greater pressure but rejected the suggestion that this pressure was unsustainable.

"We will do what it takes to make sure that this pressure doesn't become unsustainable and that we don't allow the NHS to become overwhelmed."

Javid said winter poses the "greatest threat" to the recovery from Covid, adding that cases could yet climb as high as 100,000 per day.

It comes shortly after the National Health Service Confederation, which represents organizations across the U.K. healthcare sector, warned some Covid restrictions must be reintroduced "without delay" if the government is to keep people healthy and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed this winter.

This is because the NHS is seeing a "worrying" increase in Covid cases in hospitals and the community as it prepares for a busy winter period, they added.