Watch CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Industry Response

Click on the stream above to watch to CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum. Wednesday's session from Asia focuses on the industry's response.

It's time to talk targets and check the promises that companies set. Are the goals achievable and what should happen if they're missed?

As we race toward a Sustainable Future, it's vital that we meet the needs of different industries. From the big tech giants to the specific sectors such as agriculture and fashion. All industry has part to play but will some step up faster than others?

The lineup for Wednesday's sessions are below

Fireside: Protecting the world's precious water resources

Fireside: Protecting the world's precious water resources

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings. For Suntory Holdings, one of the world's leading producers of whisky and other beverages, the supply of water is vital to business. Takeshi Niinami, the company's CEO, joins us to talk about protecting the world's precious water resources and setting ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions.

Fireside: The diversity dividend

Fireside: The diversity dividend

2:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 7:15 a.m. BST Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals. As managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, Suneeta Reddy is one of the biggest names in India's health care sector, and a trailblazer for business women across the world. She'll join us to talk about how diversity on the Apollo board has driven growth, how to encourage greater gender parity in leadership and how Apollo Hospitals is incorporating ESG into its long-term strategy.

Fireside: A sustainable future for aviation

Fireside: A sustainable future for aviation

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Michael O'Leary, CEO of RyanAir. Until electric or hydrogen-powered planes become a viable alternative, could alternative fuels or more efficient aircraft hold the key to reducing the aviation industry's carbon emissions? Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, joins us to talk about his vision of flying in a more sustainable way.

Panel: How big business can become more sustainable

Panel: How big business can become more sustainable

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST Mario Greco, CEO of Zurich Insurance, Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, and Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir. From net-zero targets to carbon tax and even linking executives' pay to action on climate change, each sector is looking at different ways to become more sustainable. Joining us to share their insights on what it means for industry to become greener are Mario Greco, the CEO of Zurich Insurance, Carolan Lennon the CEO of Eir and Dolf van den Brink, who's the CEO of Heineken.

Fireside: Driving Nissan to a greener future

Fireside: Driving Nissan to a greener future

7:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:15 p.m. BST Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan. The auto industry is undergoing a seismic transformation as it responds to demands to reduce CO2 emissions and a dependency on fossil fuels. Nissan has announced it will electrify all of its new models in key markets by the early 2030s. CEO Makoto Uchida joins us to discuss how the automaker is fulfilling its sustainability goals, what investments they are making in electrification and recycling and what the wider industry response has been.

Fireside: Is the tide turning for sustainable fashion?

Fireside: Is the tide turning for sustainable fashion?

7:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:30 p.m. BST Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age. Acclaimed sustainability activist Livia Firth has long been critical of the fashion industry's greenwashing. She will be joining us to talk about whether the pandemic has caused a rethink into how we dress, whether circular fashion is more than a marketing tool and the launch of her new Renaissance Awards to honor young leaders in sustainability.

