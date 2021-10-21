California moves to ban oil wells within 3,200 feet of homes and schools

Surrounded by local, state and national officials, California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, site of the the recent offshore oil spill, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. waters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday proposed a statewide 3,200-foot buffer zone to separate homes, schools, hospitals and other populated areas from oil and gas wells.

The draft rule, released by the state's oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), would not ban existing wells within those areas but would require new pollution controls.

California is the seventh-largest oil-producing state in the country but has no rule or standard for the distance that active wells need to be from communities. More than 2 million state residents live within 2,500 feet of an operational oil and gas well, and another 5 million, or 14% of the California's population, are within 1 mile, according to an analysis by the non-profit FracTracker Alliance.

People who live near oil and gas drilling sites are at greater risk of preterm births, asthma, respiratory disease and cancer, research shows. Oil drilling disproportionately affects Black and Latino residents in major oil fields like Los Angeles County and Kern County.

The new restrictions could take a couple years to go into effect and will likely face pushback from the state's oil and gas industry. The Western States Petroleum Association and the State Building and Construction Trades Council have opposed a statewide mandate to impose setbacks, arguing that buffer zones will raise fuel costs and harm workers.