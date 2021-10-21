Watch CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum: Money & Investing

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

We turn the spotlight on money flows and how they can help influence the way we treat the planet.

Environment-focused finance is a growing but sometimes bewildering industry.

From full finance systems such as Carbon Trading, to specific and new asset classes like Green Bonds, the choice on where to put your cash has never been greater. CNBC demystifies the systems, analyses the products and shines a light on where some of the world's most influential investors see the best (and greenest) returns.

Panel: How investing with principles doesn't mean sacrificing returns

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion. Sustainable finance is booming. A record $231 billion was raised in the first quarter of this year alone, selling green, social and sustainability bonds and $347 billion was poured into ESG-focused investment funds last year. Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion, join us to discuss what products are making a difference and how investing with principles does not mean sacrificing returns.

