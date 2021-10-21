Fanatics' NFT company is worth $1.5 billion, and NFL legend Peyton Manning now owns a stake

Sports e-commerce company Fanatics secured another funding round for one of its ventures on Thursday, as the firm wants to align more revenue outside of merchandising.

Fanatics' nonfungible token company Candy Digital lured $100 million in a Series A round and is now valued at $1.5 billion. Investors include SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, Insight Partners and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Specific terms of their investments were not provided.

Candy Digital launched last June in the middle of the sports NFT boom. NFTs are tied to a blockchain, a digital ledger similar to the blockchains used for digital currencies like bitcoin. This effectively gives each NFT a unique and nonhackable certificate of authenticity. Sports leagues are drawn to the technology for this reason, and some league commissioners predict NFTs would help reinvent ticketing models.

Candy Digital will run its NFT products on the Ethereum blockchain and compete with Dapper Laps in the sports NFT space. In 2018, the Canada-based company leveraged digital collectibles by creating the National Basketball Association's product. Sales around NBA Top Shot skyrocketed last February, and earlier this month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Dapper renewed licensing rights with the league. Dapper also lured the National Football League rights last September.

After multiple raises this year, Dapper's valuation increased to more than $7 billion.

Candy Digital is betting its exclusive Major League Baseball agreement will produce similar results.