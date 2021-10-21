Tech billionaire Peter Thiel says he ‘underinvested’ in bitcoin

Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, has said he feels like he's underinvested in bitcoin as the world's most popular cryptocurrency climbed to an all time high of just over $66,000 per coin.

Speaking at an evening event in Miami on Wednesday, just hours after bitcoin hit a new record price, Thiel reportedly joked that "you're supposed to just buy bitcoin" before adding "I feel like I've been underinvested in it."

His comments, which were reported by Bloomberg, came after several other billionaires including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey have shown support for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin's price has been incredibly volatile over the last few years and many have warned that it presents a big risk to investors.