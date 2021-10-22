CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Europe: Technology & Innovation

The European session of Sustainable Future Forum on Friday focused on technology and innovation.

The fourth industrial revolution is also going to be a green revolution. Technological advancement and innovation is promising to make our industries, lives and future more sustainable.

CNBC meets those at the forefront of research and digital development to explore how the technology works and what environmental benefits it can bring to us all.

The lineup for Friday's sessions are below

Fireside: Tackling greenwashing with blockchain

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Kim Raath, CEO of Topl. ESG commitments "mean nothing without proof" believes Kim Raath, CEO and founder of Houston-based start-up Topl. In a bid to increase accuracy and transparency to ESG reporting, Topl introduced blockchain to the process, using the technology to standardize and automate reporting, as well as track performance and progress. As companies face mounting pressure to report accurate ESG data, Raath joins us to discuss how Topl's blockchain technology is increasing trust, who can access it and what kind of impact it will have.

Fireside: Driving the electric vehicle revolution

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST Nico Rosberg, sustainability entrepreneur and former F1 world champion. We'll hear from F1 legend and sustainability entrepreneur, Nico Rosberg, on how the Extreme E all-electric racing championship is changing the perception of electric cars; what the future holds for e-mobility and whether his green investments are offering good returns.

