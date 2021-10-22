Watch CNBC’s Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Technology & Innovation

[The stream is slated to start at 2 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The fourth industrial revolution is also going to be a green revolution. Technological advancement and innovation is promising to make our industries, lives and future more sustainable.

CNBC meets those at the forefront of research and digital development to explore how the technology works and what environmental benefits it can bring to us all.

Panel: Harnessing technology for a greener future

Panel: Harnessing technology for a greener future

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, and Anish Shah, CEO and managing director of Mahindra Group. From AI to big data to electric vehicles, digitization and technology are playing a key role in our quest for a carbon-free future. Joining us to discuss how technological solutions can help businesses and governments deliver on their sustainability goals are Schneider Electric CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire and Anish Shah, CEO and managing director of the Mahindra Group.

Fireside: Smart technologies for sustainable cities

Fireside: Smart technologies for sustainable cities

2:20 p.m. SGT/HK | 7:20 a.m. BST Shaoqian Jia, CEO of Hisense Group. From creating smart, sustainable cities to producing more efficient products, consumer electronics giant Hisense is playing it's part in China's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060. We'll hear from CEO Shaoqian Jia on how the company is using cutting-edge technology to reduce carbon emissions.

Fireside: Tackling greenwashing with blockchain

Fireside: Tackling greenwashing with blockchain

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST Kim Raath, CEO of Topl. ESG commitments "mean nothing without proof" believes Kim Raath, CEO and founder of Houston-based start-up Topl. In a bid to increase accuracy and transparency to ESG reporting, Topl introduced blockchain to the process, using the technology to standardize and automate reporting, as well as track performance and progress. As companies face mounting pressure to report accurate ESG data, Raath joins us to discuss how Topl's blockchain technology is increasing trust, who can access it and what kind of impact it will have.

Fireside: Driving the electric vehicle revolution

Fireside: Driving the electric vehicle revolution

6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST Nico Rosberg, sustainability entrepreneur and former F1 world champion. We'll hear from F1 legend and sustainability entrepreneur, Nico Rosberg, on how the Extreme E all-electric racing championship is changing the perception of electric cars; what the future holds for e-mobility and whether his green investments are offering good returns.

