Are you in the right career? Ask yourself these questions

We spend our days replying to emails, going to meetings, checking off to-do lists and, as our careers zip by, sometimes we wonder if we picked the right profession, or if our lives wouldn't have been better spent doing something else. Rather than take the time to answer these big questions, though, we focus on today's or this week's tasks.

In the new book, "The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World," published by Harvard Business Review this fall, author and professor Dorie Clark makes the case for another way. She argues that many of us need to think more deeply, and be more proactive, about where we're headed.

Some people are on paths that will lead to unfulfillment and regret if they don't do so, Clark says, while others keep turning around before they can make the inroads they'd like.

More from Personal Finance:

How much house can you afford? What to know before you buy

6 reasons why Americans aren't returning to work

Why this is a difficult market for first-time homebuyers

CNBC interviewed Clark this week about the messy work of creating and maintaining a career. The exchange has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Annie Nova: You write that our psychology makes us think too much in the short-term. How so?

Dorie Clark: Oftentimes when we're faced with a situation where we're not sure what to do, either because it's tactically complex — "How do I raise sales by 20% next year?" — or existentially complex — "Should I actually be in this job or doing something else?" — it's far easier for us to just put our heads down and keep working at the same things we've been doing rather than to step back and ask uncomfortable questions.

AN: We seem to really want to avoid the existential questions.

DC: In modern Western society, work has become the locus of meaning for many people. If we start to become concerned that we're on the wrong path or that we're not progressing as much as we'd like, that can be extremely uncomfortable.