Economists expect shipping problems to linger well into 2022

Thousands of containers are unloaded from a ship at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, while dozens of large container ships wait to be unloaded offshore Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Shipping backups at big U.S. ports, and the resulting goods shortages and price surges, are not likely to resolve themselves until well into 2022, according to economists and some business leaders who have spoken recently. Some 77 ships are waiting outside docks in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, carrying $24 billion worth of goods looking to find their way into the American ecosystem, according to Goldman Sachs. The pressures are feeding into the economy, putting constraints on everything from grocery stores to big manufacturers. Prices for consumer and wholesale goods are soaring. The trends are expected to create an inflationary holiday season with the potential for fewer goods under Christmas trees. Those looking for good shipping news anytime soon aren't likely to receive it. "Backlogs and elevated shipping costs are likely to persist at least through the middle of next year because no immediate solution for the underlying supply-demand imbalance at US ports is available," Goldman economist Ronnie Walker said in a note to clients.

Relief could arrive eventually. The pressures "should soon begin to ease" but only "slightly as we pass the ongoing seasonal peak in shipping demand ahead of the holiday season," Walker added. The problems should lessen after the holidays and Lunar New Year as container traffic wanes. In the meantime, consumers will pay more and have access to less. Shipping a container through major U.S. ports now takes triple the time it normally does. In September, about one-third of containers at the L.A. and Long Beach ports sat longer than five days before being shipped out, according to Goldman Sachs. Offloaded containers dropped by 9.1% at Long Beach and 3.6% at Los Angeles. President Joe Biden tried to fix the problem by ordering ports to stay open 24 hours, but it has only helped at the margins. Ongoing labor shortages and a lack of coordination among the multiple players in the U.S. supply chain blunted the effect of the move. "The upshot is that the outlook offers no immediate fixes for the underlying supply-demand imbalance at US ports," Walker wrote. Though he sees some easing ahead, he added that "congestion will likely persist to some extent through at least the middle of next year, and our analysts expect that freight rates will likely remain meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels for at least the next year."

Issues for big companies