European markets mixed with earnings in focus; HSBC beats

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Monday as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings, Covid-19 and the inflation picture.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with mining stocks adding 1% while telecoms dropped 0.4%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were also mixed on Monday as HSBC posted a better-than-expected third-quarter pre-tax profit, which jumped 75.8% from a year ago to $5.4 billion.

Investors also monitored the stock of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group, which whipsawed after the firm announced Sunday that it had resumed work on more than 10 projects. The company last week appeared to sidestep default through a last-minute bond coupon payment.

Stateside, stock futures edged lower in early pre-market trading after Wall Street notched its third positive week in a row. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday's session at a record high. Investors this week will be looking to big tech earnings, with Facebook due to report Monday.