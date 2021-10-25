London expands its ultra-low emission zone in bid to reduce air pollution

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone expanded on Monday, with the U.K. capital's mayor describing the move as "a landmark day for our city."

The new ULEZ — covering a quarter of London and 3.8 million people — is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week aside from Christmas Day.

Under the ULEZ, most vehicles which don't meet a specific set of emissions standards have to pay a daily charge of £12.50 ($17.20). The charge for non-compliance is £160, although this is cut to £80 if paid in 14 days.

The ULEZ runs alongside the Congestion Charge zone, which is in central London and costs £15 a day. This zone is not being expanded.

The original ULEZ was launched in April 2019. According to Transport for London, it has contributed to a 44% drop "in roadside nitrogen dioxide within its boundaries."

The city also has a Low Emission Zone which applies to the majority of heavy vehicles. Authorities have described the LEZ as covering "most of Greater London."