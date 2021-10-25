PayPal says it's not looking to buy Pinterest right now; shares jump 6%

U.S. payments giant PayPal said Sunday that it is not currently interested in buying social media platform Pinterest.

Responding to what it called "market rumors," the financial technology company said in an update on its website that it is "not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time."

Shares of PayPal were up over 6% in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange, while shares of Pinterest were down over 9%.

A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that PayPal was in late-stage talks to buy social media company Pinterest on Wednesday, after it was first reported by Bloomberg.

Shares of Pinterest soared on the back of the report. The company's stock was halted twice, before closing up more than 12%. PayPal, meanwhile, closed down nearly 5%.