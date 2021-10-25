What to watch today: Dow set to rise slightly after Friday's record close

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

The Covid vaccine made by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) showed 90.7% effectiveness in children 5-11. Health officials said a rollout of the vaccine for kids could come as soon as early November. Investor Carl Icahn is calling on Southwest Gas (SWX) to first offer shares to existing shareholders, amid the energy producer's plans to sell up to $1 billion in equity as part of financing to buy pipeline company Questar. Icahn, who holds a significant stake in the company, is against the deal, and is moving ahead with a tender offer to buy the shares he doesn't already own for $75 per share. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) slid 3% in premarket trading after quarterly earnings came in 3 cents a share below estimates at $1.62 per share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts, but Kimberly-Clark's results were hit by higher inflation and supply chain issues. Otis Worldwide (OTIS) came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share. Revenue also topped analysts' projections. The company best known for its flagship elevators also raised its full-year outlook. HSBC (HSBC) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, with a 74% rise from a year earlier, and the bank also announced a $2 billion share buyback.

WATERCOOLER