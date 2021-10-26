$2.35 billion tidal lagoon project with underwater turbines planned for UK

Plans for a £1.7 billion ($2.35 billion) project in the U.K. incorporating technologies including underwater turbines, floating solar power and battery storage have been announced, with those behind the development hoping it will generate thousands of jobs. The Blue Eden project, as it's known, would be located on the waterfront of Swansea, a coastal city in southwest Wales. In an announcement Monday, Swansea Council said the project had been made possible through private sector funding. It is being led by a tech firm called DST Innovations and other business partners. DST Innovations is headquartered in Wales. Support is also coming from Swansea Council and Associated British Ports. Delivery of Blue Eden would take place in three phases across a period of 12 years. A key element would be "a newly designed tidal lagoon" with "underwater turbines generating 320 megawatts of renewable energy."

Other plans for the project include: A plant focused on producing batteries for renewable energy storage; a floating solar array spanning 72,000 square meters; around 150 "floating" homes; and a battery facility that would store the energy produced by the project, using it to power operations. It's envisaged that Blue Eden would also be home to an oceanic and climate change research center. Rob Stewart, who is leader of Swansea Council, called the project "a game-changer for Swansea, its economy and renewable energy in the UK, and crucially it can be delivered without the need for government subsidies." This is not the first time a tidal lagoon project has been proposed for Swansea. In June 2018, the U.K. government rejected plans for a £1.3 billion tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay.