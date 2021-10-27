Ford shatters Wall Street’s earnings expectations, raises guidance for the year on demand for new vehicles

The badge of a Ford Motor Co. E-Transit electric vehicle during a presentation in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

DETROIT – Ford Motor nearly doubled Wall Street's earnings expectations and slightly beat revenue projections for the third quarter, leading the automaker to increase its annual guidance for the second time this year.

Here's how Ford performed versus what Wall Street expected based on average analyst estimates compiled by Refinitv.

Adjusted EPS: 51 cents per share adj. vs. 27 cents per share expected

51 cents per share adj. vs. 27 cents per share expected Automotive revenue: $33.21 billion vs. $32.54 billion expected

Ford shares jumped by about 5% during after-hours trading. The stock closed Wednesday down by 2.7% to $15.51 a share.

In July, Ford raised its guidance for the year, but warned investors the second half of the year would be weaker than the first regarding its operating profit, which was at $5.9 billion through June. At that time, the company said full-year adjusted earnings before taxes would be between $9 billion and $10 billion and adjusted free cash flow of between $4 billion and $5 billion.

The company increased annual guidance despite losing roughly half of its production in the second quarter due to an ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips. Ford's supply of the parts was expected to improve during the third-quarter.

CFO John Lawler cited $3 billion to $4 billion in favorable higher sales volumes, but said commodity costs, lower earnings from Ford Credit and other factors such as $500 million in higher warranty costs to drag down its results during the back end of the year.