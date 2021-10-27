Synthetic fuels are the future of F1, says former world champion Nico Rosberg

The future of Formula One lies in synthetic fuels, according to Nico Rosberg, with the former world champion telling CNBC that they could potentially act as a bridge to electric mobility.

In an interview with CNBC's Tania Bryer during the Sustainable Future Forum last week, Rosberg also threw his weight behind e-mobility, describing it as "the way forward" while also acknowledging that the sector faced challenges.

Rosberg's comments on synthetic fuels come after F1 announced plans to "help develop a 100% sustainable fuel" that could be dropped into standard internal combustion engines.

In a statement at the beginning of October, F1 said the lab-created fuel would use "components that come from either a carbon capture scheme, municipal waste or non-food biomass." It would achieve "greenhouse gas emissions savings relative to fossil-derived petrol of at least 65%."