If the billionaire tax survives, it may face legal challenges. Here's why

As Democrats wrestle over how to pay for their social spending package, a proposal to tax the wealthiest Americans has emerged. However, if the plan survives pushback from other party members, it may still face legal obstacles, experts say.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Wednesday unveiled a plan for a tax on billionaires — affecting Americans with more than $1 billion of wealth or adjusted gross income exceeding $100 million for three consecutive years — according to the proposal.

Billionaires may owe annual levies on asset growth, such as stocks and bonds, regardless of when they sell, known as "mark-to-market." And non-tradeable assets like real estate, which are harder to value every year, may see a "deferral recapture" charge upon sale.

However, the proposal may have challenges beyond Democratic votes, with opponents arguing parts of the plan may be unconstitutional.

"Invalidating the billionaire mark-to-market tax would not be shocking," said University of Chicago Law School professor Daniel Hemel. "There are plausible arguments that the [Supreme Court] Justices could make with a straight face."

For example, the courts may need to decide if asset growth, known as "unrealized gains," is income, which is taxable under the 16th Amendment.