Some workers fear 'unrealistically severe' cuts to Social Security benefits. Why that is not a reason to claim early

Senior couple in New York City. New York is the second-worst state for retirement.

By now, you have probably heard that the funds Social Security relies on to pay benefits are running low.

How dire you perceive those circumstances to be is largely shaped by one thing: media headlines, according to research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

And that can affect how early you plan to claim your retirement benefits, the Center found.

Every year, the Social Security Board of Trustees release a report on the status of the program's funding. Generally, the headlines have not been optimistic.

Take this year, for example. The 2021 trustees' report was released in August, months later than usual as officials worked to gauge the true effects the Covid-19 pandemic.

More from Personal Finance:

What a new Congressional proposal would mean for Social Security benefits

Why you should pay attention to Medicare open enrollment

Seniors' group calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for Social Security recipients

The pandemic moved up the depletion timeline by just one year, which was more optimistic than some earlier projections.

Still, officials concluded that the combined trust funds used to pay retirement, survivor and disability benefits have just 13 years left before they will be depleted. At that time, 78% of promised benefits will still be payable.

That's because revenues will continue to come into the program through payroll tax contributions.

A lot of the perception of the future of Social Security is shaped by the news coverage of that announcement.

"These findings suggest that media coverage of the trust fund makes many workers fear an unrealistically severe cut to their future Social Security benefits," wrote Laura D. Quinby and Gal Wettstein, researchers at the Center for Retirement Research, in the report.