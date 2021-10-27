Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, eBay, Twilio and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Ford Motor — Shares of the automaker jumped more than 5% after it nearly doubled analysts' third-quarter earnings expectations and recorded a slight beat on Refinitiv revenue projections. Ford increased its annual guidance for the second time this year.

eBay — The e-commerce brand's shares fell 5% after the company reported quarterly results. The company topped earnings expectations by 1 cent per share and beat revenue estimates, according to Refinitiv, but issued weak fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Teladoc Health — The virtual healthcare company saw its stock fall more than 4% though the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the third quarter and also beat Refinitiv revenue estimates.

Twilio — Shares of the cloud communications platform tumbled more than 12% despite a beat on both earnings and revenue for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv. Twilio reported strong revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, but projected a fourth-quarter loss of 23 cents per share to 26 cents per share compared to an expected loss of 8 cents.