Apple says it competes with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo in sign of gaming importance

Apple's products compete as gaming platforms with Sony Playstation, Microsoft Xbox and Nintendo, the company said on Friday in a regulatory filing.

Previously, Apple only said it competed against Google's Android in smartphones and Microsoft Windows in PCs for the attention of software developers.

Apple's competitors were an important topic in a high-profile antitrust trial with Epic Games earlier this year in which Apple argued that it didn't have a monopoly because its App Store competed against other gaming platforms that also offered Epic's Fortnite, the Epic app Apple banned from its store.

At the time, the company did not list gaming consoles as competitors in its SEC filings.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that Apple did not have a monopoly in the market for "mobile gaming transactions," but ordered the company to change its business practices and allow developers to link out to payment methods not operated by Apple. Epic Games and Apple are appealing the ruling.

The update in Apple's annual filing also reflects how much money the company makes from gaming on its phones and tablets.

According to the court ruling in the Epic Games trial, about 70% of all App Store revenue comes from gaming apps, which is generated by less than 10% of App Store users.

Apple is also increasingly catering to gamers in product decisions. In September, Apple released new iPhone 13 Pro models with displays that can increase their refresh rate, a popular feature among gamers.

Apple's App Store had gross sales of over $64 billion in 2020, according to a CNBC analysis. Apple makes more profit from games than companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard and Sony, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.