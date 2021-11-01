World leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit

In 1992, more than 150 countries signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Every year, delegations from countries signed to the convention gather for the Conference of the Parties, known as COP.

The first COP was held in Berlin in 1995. More than 25 years later, the Scottish city of Glasgow is hosting COP26.

Watch the video below to find out what happens at COP and the role it plays in the fight against climate change.

— Tom Chitty