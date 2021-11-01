LIVE UPDATES
World leaders meet in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit
Live updates throughout the day as world leaders gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.
World leaders are gathering in Glasgow, U.K., for the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit.
Delegates are being asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in their countries' emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
Follow along with CNBC's updates below.
02:42 am: What is COP26?
In 1992, more than 150 countries signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Every year, delegations from countries signed to the convention gather for the Conference of the Parties, known as COP.
The first COP was held in Berlin in 1995. More than 25 years later, the Scottish city of Glasgow is hosting COP26.
Watch the video below to find out what happens at COP and the role it plays in the fight against climate change.
— Tom Chitty