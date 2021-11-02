LIVE UPDATES
COP26 climate summit continues as world leaders agree landmark deal to end deforestation
Live updates throughout the day as world leaders gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26.
Monday night saw
02:31 am: What happened at COP on Monday?
Here are some of the key developments from Monday's session:
More than 100 world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, committed to end deforestation by 2030.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, a date two decades beyond the target set by COP26 organizers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the world was "still falling short" when it came to tackling climate change, warning there was "no more time to hang back or sit on the fence."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that it is "one minute to midnight" in the race to prevent global heating from surpassing a critical threshold.
Queen Elizabeth II called on world leaders to create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet.
