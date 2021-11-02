COP26 climate summit continues as world leaders agree landmark deal to end deforestation

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on stage during a meeting at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.

World leaders are heading back to Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus on Tuesday for the third day of the much-anticipated COP26 climate summit.

Here are some of the key developments from Monday's session:

More than 100 world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, committed to end deforestation by 2030.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, a date two decades beyond the target set by COP26 organizers.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the world was "still falling short" when it came to tackling climate change, warning there was "no more time to hang back or sit on the fence."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that it is "one minute to midnight" in the race to prevent global heating from surpassing a critical threshold.

Queen Elizabeth II called on world leaders to create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet.

— Chloe Taylor