Head of busiest U.S. port says fines for lingering cargo were a ‘last resort’ but starting to help

The Port of Los Angeles' decision to impose fines on lingering cargo containers was a "last resort," but it's already showing signs of having the desired effect, Executive Director Gene Seroka told CNBC on Tuesday.

The policy, which kicked in Monday, was announced this week, as part of an effort to ease port congestion that's arisen during the Covid pandemic. Ocean carriers will be charged $100 per day for each container that's left for nine days or more. Fines for containers that will leave the facility by rail start accruing on their sixth day and beyond.

"We've tried diplomacy. We've tried collaboration, operations meetings all around, and nothing has moved the needle just yet. This is a last resort and one I didn't want to have to take, but we're starting to see movement," Seroka said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"Folks are coming to the table with these daily and twice daily video meetings to try to figure out what their plans are — liner shippers, importers — and how we're going to move this cargo away and get the others moving forward," continued Seroka, who has led North America's busiest container port since 2014.

The fines, which will be instituted no earlier than Nov. 15, will be assessed to the liner shipping companies, according to Seroka.

"We've asked them to work very closely with us. We've got 73 ships at anchor as of late night, and we've got to get these ships in and working. Productivity here at the port ... continues to be at all-time highs," Seroka said. "It's getting this product off the dock that is just so imperative. We've tried almost every angle possible, and now this one has gotten some folks thinking a little bit more than they have in recent weeks and months."